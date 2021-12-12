Subscribe Today
Motoring: Volvo’s latest SUV accelerates towards a fully electric future

The new C40, a sleek-looking sporty SUV from the Swedish company, will only be available in electric form

Dave Humphreys
12th December, 2021
The Volvo C40 Recharge Twin’s smoothness and refinement make it a joy to drive. Picture: Stan Papior

Throughout its 94-year history, Volvo has frequently demonstrated its progressive nature, particularly concerning safety improvements. These days, the Swedish car brand is eyeing a fully electric future and its latest model, the C40, is the next chapter in that story.

Like many other premium offerings in this SUV segment, the C40 adopts a sloping roof profile for that in-vogue coupé-like appearance. It shares the same chunky front-end design as the XC40 though, and an appealing...

