Motoring: Volkswagen’s new SUV-coupé leans heavily on its distinctive styling

Just when you thought there was no more space in the Volkswagen line-up for another crossover or SUV, the German company introduces the Taigo.

It joins the T-Cross, T-Roc, ID.4, ID.5, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg in the existing range – and there are more SUVs on the way too.

The Taigo is marketed as an SUV-coupé, but it’s oddly more practical than the more upright looking T-Cross it’s based on. It’s also longer than...