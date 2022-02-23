Motoring: Volkswagen’s classic small car fulfils its grown-up reputation

The Volkswagen Polo might be small, but it’s a giant of the new car market in Europe.

The compact hatchback is one of the company’s best-selling models, thanks to its winning combination of class, practicality and solidity.

As an arch-rival to the Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris, it has some impressive competition though, which is why Volkswagen has applied a few styling and technology upgrades to the latest generation.