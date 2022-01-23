Motoring: Volkswagen raises the bar with first four-wheel drive ID.4 GTX

Volkswagen dominated the Irish market last year when it came to sales of new electric cars, taking the top two spots on the rostrum. The ID.4 was the best-selling EV in the country, ahead of the smaller ID.3.

It’s no surprise that the ID.4 has done so well, as it’s similar in size and pricing to other models that have proved popular in recent years – five-seat crossovers such as the Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson...