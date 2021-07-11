Motoring: Vantage F1 Edition waves the flag for the return of Aston Martin

Aston Martin returned to the Formula 1 grid for the first time in over 60 years for the 2021 season. It’s had a decent start to its comeback too, with Sebastian Vettel, the former world champion, achieving second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.

This could help to improve morale at a company which has had a tumultuous few years. After listing on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, Aston Martin’s share price...