Motoring: Vantage F1 Edition waves the flag for the return of Aston Martin
The Edition is as much about the company celebrating its return to Formula 1 as it is about showing investors that it means business again
Aston Martin returned to the Formula 1 grid for the first time in over 60 years for the 2021 season. It’s had a decent start to its comeback too, with Sebastian Vettel, the former world champion, achieving second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.
This could help to improve morale at a company which has had a tumultuous few years. After listing on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, Aston Martin’s share price...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride
While the cabin is roomy, high-quality and modern, an uneven pedal response makes for a frustrating driving experience
Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill
If the regular Golf GTI isn’t quite sporty enough for you, then how about the more driver-focused Clubsport model instead?
Test drive: Land Rover Defender returns to its roots with new Hard Top
This commercial vehicle mixes on-road manners with versatile and practical load-carrying capability
Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top
In recent years, the crossover has lost out to the Hyundai Tucson, but this new Qashqai model is looking to change that