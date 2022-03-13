Motoring: Under Rosie’s classic Mini bonnet beats a green heart
Electric conversions of classic cars are in high demand and now a zero-emissions version of the world’s cutest car has been commissioned to take tourists around London in a more eco-friendly manner
Putting an electric motor in a bona fide classic such as the original Mini might not be to everyone’s taste, but there’s definitely demand for such conversions. As customers look to make their classics more eco-friendly, or even just more wallet-friendly, companies are springing up to bring their grand designs to life.
One such firm is Electrogenic, a British business that specialises in ridding pre-1990 cars of their polluting petrol powertrains...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: All-new Astra hybrid a star performer
Opel continues its good run, transforming the Astra from an also-ran to a car vying for class honours in a competitive segment
Motoring: BMW X4 looks racy but its midlife facelift fails to excite
The sportier first cousin of the X3 SUV feels a bit underwhelming, while the lack of a hybrid option is a disappointment
Motoring: Much more to Renault’s fully electric Megane than the name
If Renault gets the pricing right on the Megane E-Tech Electric, this well-designed and intuitive drive will be one of its most in-demand offerings
Motoring: M3’s xDrive is one for all drivers and all weathers
Even rear-wheel drive purists will be impressed by the superb handling of BMW’s new offering