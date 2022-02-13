Motoring: Toyota goes big on the small city car with the new and improved Aygo X
With a starting price of €18,035, the Aygo X is isn’t cheap for a small car, but with more in-car tech, driver assistance features and ‘big car’ specs, it is a visually striking and safer car
Profitably producing small cars hasn’t always been an easy task, so much so that back in 2005 Toyota teamed up with the then PSA Group to pool resources and share development costs of an A-segment city car.
The project spawned the Citroen C1, Peugeot 107 and Toyota Aygo, with each spanning two model generations and collective sales surpassing 3.4 million units. Tightening emissions regulations and increasing safety standards have resulted in many brands leaving...
