Motoring: The ultimate in driving pleasure from BMW

The M designation on a BMW has always represented the best and most high-performance version of the model it is based upon, often drawing from expertise learned in motorsport.

More recently, and often to the dismay of enthusiasts, the M treatment has extended to the company’s bulkier SUVs. But all of that can be forgiven after a drive in the new M2 CS.

This compact two-door 2 Series Coupé distils the BMW M...