Motoring

Motoring: the A-Z of 2021’s new cars

After the hiatus of 2020, it’s likely to be a bumper year for carmakers. We look at the latest top models coming your way in the next 12 months

Shane O’Donoghue
3rd January, 2021
Audi e-tron: ‘The release of new models from Audi is relentless’

Like everyone else, the world‘s carmakers are anticipating that 2021 will bring fresh hope and economic activity back to the world. In Ireland, the signs are that interest in plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles will ramp up meaningfully in the coming months, and that’s partly down to the significant number of new models due for imminent launch.

Here’s a run-down of those we know about so far, though as with last...

