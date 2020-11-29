Motoring: Suzuki Ignis is a city SUV that’s not just for the city

It’s not easy to pigeonhole the Suzuki Ignis. Its diminutive dimensions suggest it’s a city car, and its low starting price of €15,560 backs that up. Yet it has been designed like no other small hatchback on the market.

Indeed, its unique appearance has more than a little SUV about it, with a high roof topped with rails, raised ground clearance and faux underbody protection front and rear. Look closer and...