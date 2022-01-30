Motoring: SsangYong makes its electric debut with a solid budget option

The Korando e-Motion is SsangYong’s first electric car, built to compete at the budget end of the market. Based on the conventional Korando family SUV, the electric version is a rival for the class-leading Kia e-Niro and the recently revamped MG ZS EV. But can it really compete with such talented alternatives?

At first glance, the e-Motion doesn’t seem particularly special. In fact, it looks much the same as any other Korando, with...