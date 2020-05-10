Sunday May 10, 2020
Motoring: Škoda makes a serious play for electric buyers with Enyaq

The Czech carmaker is preparing to dive into the deep end with its first ever electric vehicle

10th May, 2020
2
The Škoda Enyaq, the manufacturer‘s first electric-only offering, under camouflage

Having dipped a toe into the electric vehicle market with a battery-powered version of its Citigo city car, Škoda is preparing to dive into the deep end with its first electric-only effort – the Enyaq.

It will become Škoda’s flagship electric car and, unsurprisingly, it’s an SUV. Earlier this year, amid wild winter weather and freak snow flurries, the Business Post had an opportunity to drive an early development prototype in Ireland to get...

