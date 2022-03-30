Motoring: Skoda Fabia aims to impress with style over speed
The interior of the new Fabia is more spacious than most in the class and it now has a better-quality cabin, pretty much trumping its Volkswagen and Seat cousins in the process
The Skoda Fabia is an established supermini, based on the same underpinnings as the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza, and competing with the top-selling hatchbacks in the sector such as the Dacia Sandero, Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris.
Unlike the latter two in that list, which are available with hybrid power, the Skoda is limited to modest 1.0-litre petrol engines. That’s in stark contrast to the Fabia’s history, which included an estate, diesel and high-performance...
