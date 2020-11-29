Motoring: Seat takes an ‘if it ain’t broke’ approach to Ateca revamp

Seat’s Ateca was something of a game-changer for the Spanish marque when it launched in 2016. It wasn’t a particularly ground-breaking crossover SUV, as such, as it simply used existing Volkswagen Group chassis, parts and drivetrains, and then draped the whole lot in its own bodywork – but it was the first crossover SUV of any sort to come from Seat.

Fast-forward to today, when we are judging Seat’s modest midlife makeover...