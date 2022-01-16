Motoring: Rugged Ford Ranger shows why it’s still top of its class

The Ford Ranger might not be as cool as the Mustang or as familiar as the Focus, but it's one of Ford's most important vehicles. A mainstay of the brand's ever-popular commercial vehicle line-up, it is among the most talented pick-ups on the market, and this has propelled it to the top of the European sales charts.

Looking internationally, the Ranger is actually eclipsed by the larger F-150, which has long been America’s best-selling truck,...