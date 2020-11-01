Motoring: Rolls-Royce keeps ghosting through the pandemic

You would assume that every carmaker is suffering through the privations of the pandemic in roughly equal measure. Not only were dealerships shut for several months around the world, and certainly across Europe, but the global economy is rocking and reeling from the onslaught of lockdowns and illness.
There is a small part of some green field, however, that is forever successful (or at least apparently so), and it is the field in which Rolls-Royce...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team