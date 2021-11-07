Motoring: Rolls-Royce adds a dash of Bond to the Black Badge Ghost
The luxury carmaker has launched a Black Badge version of its Ghost, aimed at those who are keen to disrupt the status quo
Those with money to spend on high-end luxury are clearly still spending it, possibly even more than usual: sales of everything from bespoke watches to super yachts are increasing this year, even over pre-pandemic levels. There is a wide range of theories at play here, many suggesting that the experience of the past 18 months has led people to rethink their approach and, since anything can happen, to make the most of life.
That could well...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Honda goes its own way with clever new hybrid
The Japanese carmaker broke the mould with the original HR-V, and its latest hybrid model is both stylish and strong. But it has missed a trick by not bringing out a fully electric version here
Motoring: Qashqai takes a step up with the latest model
The third generation of Nissan’s popular crossover vehicle is likely to retain the wide appeal of previous models
Motoring: Cupra’s first fully electric arrival is Born to bring joy
With its stylish design and the comfort levels of a much larger car, the Cupra Born will be one of the best-to-drive electric cars yet
Seat is bouncing back, with two impressive upgrades to boot
The new models of the Ibiza and Arona provide plenty of comfort and value for money