Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Motoring: Return to business is a step into the unknown

Tomorrow, the Irish motor industry will reopen. But what are its prospects for the year ahead?

17th May, 2020
2
Carla Wentzel of the Volkswagen Group Ireland has hinted at imminent offers for car buyers. Picture: Jason Clarke

Even before full lockdown restrictions were imposed on Ireland on March 27, footfall inside the nation’s car dealerships had dwindled to nothing.

The effect on new car registrations in March was a near 64 per cent reduction, which was bad enough, but that was followed up by a month of effectively zero business, with a 96 per cent drop in new car registrations compared to April 2019.

“It is probably fair to say that in the initial...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Dependable Caddy to get a 2021 update from VW

The load hauler has accounted for one-third of sales in its segment in the last decade

Dave Humphreys | 3 hours ago

Motoring: BMW’s plug-in hybrid ascends to the next level

The new 3 Series is an even more compelling option than what came before it

Shane O’Donoghue | 3 hours ago

Motoring: BMW goes big again with latest X6

This so-called ‘SUV coupé’ is even wider and longer than its forerunner

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago