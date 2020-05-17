Motoring: Return to business is a step into the unknown

Even before full lockdown restrictions were imposed on Ireland on March 27, footfall inside the nation’s car dealerships had dwindled to nothing.

The effect on new car registrations in March was a near 64 per cent reduction, which was bad enough, but that was followed up by a month of effectively zero business, with a 96 per cent drop in new car registrations compared to April 2019.

“It is probably fair to say that in the initial...