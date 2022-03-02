Motoring: Renault changes the game with fully electric Megane

For some car makers, the electric vehicle market is still relatively new and uncharted, but not Renault. As far back as 2010, it was one of the few to have an electric car in series production.

While the Fluence ZE of that year didn’t exactly shatter sales records, it was the start of the shift. The subsequent Zoe, launched in 2013, has enjoyed far more success, but Renault hasn’t done much else in terms of new...