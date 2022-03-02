Subscribe Today
Motoring: Renault changes the game with fully electric Megane

Pricing is not yet available, but if Renault gets the Megane E-Tech Electric right, this well-designed and intuitive drive will change the EV landscape

Dave Humphreys
2nd March, 2022
Renault is adding a fully electric Megane to its offering

For some car makers, the electric vehicle market is still relatively new and uncharted, but not Renault. As far back as 2010, it was one of the few to have an electric car in series production.

While the Fluence ZE of that year didn’t exactly shatter sales records, it was the start of the shift. The subsequent Zoe, launched in 2013, has enjoyed far more success, but Renault hasn’t done much else in terms of new...

