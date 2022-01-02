Motoring: Porsche’s Turismo and GTS offer twists on an electric experience

The Taycan saloon has established itself as being among the finest electric cars on the market, but Porsche still felt the need to add a bit more sporting intent. To that end, it has built a new GTS model that’s designed to be the most driver-focused option in the Taycan range. Porsche has also launched a new estate body shape, which it’s calling the Sport Turismo.

Until now, the Porsche Taycan...