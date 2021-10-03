Motoring: Peugeot cruises upmarket with all-new 308
The new-generation five-door hatchback is a step up in design and quality, and is the next stage on the French car-maker’s journey towards electrifying its entire model range by 2025
The Peugeot family business dates back more than 200 years and it has been a car maker since 1889, making it the world’s second-oldest car brand. It is a company that has repeatedly reinvented itself, and it is now in the midst of doing that once again.
Peugeot is repositioning itself as an upmarket marque and it has a new logo influenced by its past to signify the change. The first model to carry this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Dacia dusts off an old favourite with appealing results
A new automatic gearbox option and the addition of an LPG-ready engine keep the Duster in the crossover hunt
Motoring: Not-so-mellow yellow for new Mini Convertible
The zesty colour of the updated open-topped model will catch the eye this winter, but some of the fizz and fun of the earlier models has been lost
Test drive: DS 4 refines its latest model with a quietly efficient plug-in hybrid
With its lower, sleeker, hatchback style and a little bit of extra ride height for the suspension, the DS 4 is a wonderfully comfortable drive that keeps fuel consumption low
Test drive: Mercedes turns heads with its plug-in CLA 250 e
With its swoopy style and frameless door windows, the new plug-in hybrid powertrain is an attractive car with decent energy credentials