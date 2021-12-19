Motoring: Opel embraces its electric future with an old favourite

In Opel’s transition from General Motors ownership to the PSA Group and ultimately Stellantis, a hastily redesigned Corsa spawned a fully electric model that was followed up by the impressive Mokka-E crossover.

All of a sudden, the brand had suddenly joined the electric revolution.

With a clear path towards a fully electric future now outlined, some in Opel started to think of doing things a little differently and, following a review of the...