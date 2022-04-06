Motoring: Nissan’s Ariya is a contender for most capable and quiet family EV

The Ariya is an important new model for Nissan, as it’s an SUV-like electric car set to arrive just as interest in EVs properly takes off.

It’s larger than the Nissan Qashqai and would appear to compete directly with some of the most popular electric cars of the moment, such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Like those, it’s a five-door, five-seat vehicle sized to accommodate a modest family....