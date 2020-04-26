Motoring: New Yaris Cross to bring ‘conquest’ car buyers to Toyota

Say hello not just to a new car from Toyota, but the company‘s first serious foray into the rapidly expanding “B-SUV” category, the Yaris Cross.

Due to hit Irish shores late in 2021, it was unveiled earlier this week in an online presentation to the media. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but is expected to sit between the Yaris supermini and the Corolla hatchback on Toyota’s price list.

The...