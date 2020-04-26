Sunday April 26, 2020
Motoring: New Yaris Cross to bring ‘conquest’ car buyers to Toyota

The Japanese giant’s latest arrival is likely to make a big impression on the Irish new-car market

26th April, 2020
The new Yaris Cross, due to hit these shores in 2021

Say hello not just to a new car from Toyota, but the company‘s first serious foray into the rapidly expanding “B-SUV” category, the Yaris Cross.

Due to hit Irish shores late in 2021, it was unveiled earlier this week in an online presentation to the media. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but is expected to sit between the Yaris supermini and the Corolla hatchback on Toyota’s price list.

