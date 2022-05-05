Motoring: New wheels, new lights and a snazzy new grille - the Mercedes CLS gets a mid-life facelift
It’s no performance car, but this coupé makes for a stylish and relatively economical way to travel long distances
The Mercedes CLS is referred to as a four-door coupé by its maker due to its curvaceous styling, but it is essentially a less practical, more expensive take on the four-door E-Class saloon.
That hasn’t stopped it being a huge commercial success for the German firm, however, as there are clearly thousands of car buyers around the world that like the decadent feel of the big car. The third generation of the nameplate launched...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Inside the company adding a modern finish to Land Rover’s rugged cult hero
Twisted specialises in modifying Defenders and the results are spectacular
Motoring: Ford seeks to spark plug-in revolution with first all-electric Transit
The new E-Transit won’t suit every user case, but there are plenty of businesses out there that could make good use of it
Motoring: A few minor tweaks add up to a slightly underwhelming update for VW’s T-Roc
A lack of changes to the previous model makes Volkswagen’s family SUV a solid yet overly safe offering
Motoring: Porsche comes up trumps with a sleek SUV
There’s an unmistakable and beguiling litheness to the way in which the new Macan T tackles an interesting road