Motoring: New Q4 e-tron offers entry point to an all-electric Audi

The Audi Q4 e-tron should not be confused with the German company’s other e-tron models, which are considerably more expensive.

It uses the same platform as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq, so it’s a five-door, five-seat SUV. But while the latter two are obviously targeted at family buyers, the Q4 e-tron has been designed with more focus on its style and technology.

That’s not to say it’s much less practical...