Motoring: New Mercedes C-Class proves quietly confident
Gorgeous inside and out, this latest iteration of the model doesn’t need any glittering launch to draw attention to itself
The fifth generation of the Mercedes C-Class has only just hit the Irish market, in time for the new 221 registration plate next week. Its arrival was not marked by the usual razzmatazz that might normally accompany the introduction of such a key model from the German brand. Blame the coronavirus pandemic and semiconductor shortages in the motor industry for that.
However, the striking appearance of the new saloon speaks for itself. The C-Class’s style isn’t...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Classic Range Rover is reborn as a ‘restomod’
Restored and modified classic cars are becoming increasingly popular, and the Kingsley ‘Reborn’ Range Rover makes it easy to see why
Motoring: Dacia steps up with rugged standalone Sandero model
The Sandero Stepway finesses the original model with a roof rail and SUV styling, while keeping the price tag very reasonable
Motoring: DS makes inroads on the luxury space with the stylish Crossback
The DS 7 Crossback is working hard to provide an alternative to the default premium options
Motoring: Opel embraces its electric future with an old favourite
Opel has revived its popular Manta model with a redesign and electric motor but, not content to rest on its laurels, the company has also introduced a brand new fully electric MPV, the versatile and spacious Combo-E