Motoring: New Golf holds no surprises but plenty of small improvements

The new Golf is not exciting, as such, but it’s a very satisfying car all the same.
Volkswagen has been honing the Golf recipe since the early 1970s, so it can be forgiven for the predictability of the eighth iteration. Few people will mistake this new car, which hasn’t been on sale long in Ireland, for anything other than a Golf.
While the new model shares its dimensions with the previous...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team