Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Motoring: New Golf holds no surprises but plenty of small improvements

The latest model from Volkswagen is a polished all-rounder, with great noise suppression and comfort, mixed with surprising agility when required

23rd August, 2020
The style of Volkswagen’s newest Golf is not universally loved, but it more than makes up for it on the road

The new Golf is not exciting, as such, but it’s a very satisfying car all the same.

Volkswagen has been honing the Golf recipe since the early 1970s, so it can be forgiven for the predictability of the eighth iteration. Few people will mistake this new car, which hasn’t been on sale long in Ireland, for anything other than a Golf.

While the new model shares its dimensions with the previous...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Alfa gambles the house on Giulia and Stelvio

New versions of the flagships are impressive, but can they turn around the fortunes of the Italian brand?

Matt Robinson | 3 hours ago

Motoring: The ultimate in driving pleasure from BMW

In creating the M2 CS, the German giant’s engineers have provided a masterclass in how to hone and improve a car

Dave Humphreys | 3 hours ago

Motoring: Aston Martin’s first SUV has its work cut out

The DBX not only has to be a brilliant all-round product to compete in an already crowded market, it is also tasked with rescuing its parent company from financial difficulties – and it might just do it

Matt Robinson | 1 week ago