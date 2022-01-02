Motoring: New Audi Q5 gives your wallet a sporting chance

The Audi Q5 is not only one of the company’s best-selling cars, it’s one of the best-selling premium SUVs in Europe. The current version, recently enhanced, is an attractive, spacious, comfortable and high-quality option for well-heeled buyers.

Those buyers already have lots of choice in the range, with various TDI diesel engines, front-wheel drive or quattro four-wheel drive and even two different plug-in hybrid powertrains, all topped by the 341hp high-performance...