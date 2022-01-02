Motoring: New Audi Q5 gives your wallet a sporting chance
The Sportback model offers most of the perks of the best-selling Q5 SUV with less of a financial sting, at just over €62,000
The Audi Q5 is not only one of the company’s best-selling cars, it’s one of the best-selling premium SUVs in Europe. The current version, recently enhanced, is an attractive, spacious, comfortable and high-quality option for well-heeled buyers.
Those buyers already have lots of choice in the range, with various TDI diesel engines, front-wheel drive or quattro four-wheel drive and even two different plug-in hybrid powertrains, all topped by the 341hp high-performance...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Porsche’s Turismo and GTS offer twists on an electric experience
Porsche’s fine electric Taycan is made sportier with the GTS and given an estate body shape with the Sport Turismo
Motoring: Tesla throws a curveball with the SUV-ish Model Y
The long-awaited follow-up to the popular Model 3 is spacious and generous on range, but with surprisingly uptight suspension
Motoring: Classic Range Rover is reborn as a ‘restomod’
Restored and modified classic cars are becoming increasingly popular, and the Kingsley ‘Reborn’ Range Rover makes it easy to see why
Motoring: Dacia steps up with rugged standalone Sandero model
The Sandero Stepway finesses the original model with a roof rail and SUV styling, while keeping the price tag very reasonable