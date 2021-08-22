Motoring: Morgan Plus Four Morgan adds modern performance to classic car style

The Morgan Motor Company is one of the oldest car manufacturers in existence. Since its foundation in 1910 it has remained true to traditional manufacturing methods and continues to produce cars by hand at its factory in Malvern, England.

Now the company has a new retailer in Ireland in the form of Edgewood Automotive in Fermoy, Co Cork. The company sources rare and desirable classics for the country’s collectors and specialises in high-quality examples of future...