Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride

The Mercedes GLA is the company’s smallest SUV, but in its second generation it has really come of age. The new model looks more rugged and impressive than its vaguely hatchback-like predecessor, though the biggest change is the rollout of new electrified powertrains.

We’ve already reviewed the Mercedes EQA on these pages, which is essentially a fully electric GLA, while there are multiple petrol and diesel models to choose from, too. Now, with...