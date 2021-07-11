Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride

While the cabin is roomy, high-quality and modern, an uneven pedal response makes for a frustrating driving experience

Shane O’Donoghue
11th July, 2021
Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride
The Mercedes GLA is the company’s smallest SUV, but in its second generation it has really come of age. Picture: Mercedes

The Mercedes GLA is the company’s smallest SUV, but in its second generation it has really come of age. The new model looks more rugged and impressive than its vaguely hatchback-like predecessor, though the biggest change is the rollout of new electrified powertrains.

We’ve already reviewed the Mercedes EQA on these pages, which is essentially a fully electric GLA, while there are multiple petrol and diesel models to choose from, too. Now, with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The car sweeps through bends in a way that shows it is much more sports car than grand tourer, a machine that’s eager to communicate with its driver’

Motoring: Vantage F1 Edition waves the flag for the return of Aston Martin

Motoring Mark Smyth 5 hours ago
‘The Clubsport really comes into its own, when you take it on a deserted twisty country road or, ideally, on a track’

Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
The Defender Hard Top is usefully cheaper to buy than the passenger model, with prices starting at €61,680, including Vat, against €73,226 for the five-seat model

Test drive: Land Rover Defender returns to its roots with new Hard Top

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The new Qashqai is designed to look not only more fashionable and more dynamic, but also larger. It’s all about clever design

Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top

Motoring Mark Smyth 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1