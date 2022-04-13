Motoring: Mercedes seven-seater unlikely to make up the numbers

There are remarkably few electric cars on the Irish market with seating for seven. Aside from the – very expensive – Tesla Model X, the only options are van-based options from Peugeot and Citroën. It will be a while before the seven-seat Volkswagen ID.Buzz arrives too.

Into this vacuum launches the new Mercedes EQB, an electric version of the GLB, with prices starting at €64,030. The GLB has the in-vogue upright lines...