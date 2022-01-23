Motoring: McLaren GT hits the sweet spot between supercar and grand tourer

When we think of grand tourers or GT cars, we tend to imagine svelte Aston Martins or luxurious Bentleys cruising along some sun-drenched coast road. But McLaren has a slightly different definition, giving its “grand tourer” a distinctly sporty flavour.

Imaginatively dubbed the McLaren GT, it’s a supercar that’s designed to be as capable on a long drive as it is on the racetrack, so we decided to put this theory to the...