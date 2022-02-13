Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula

The Japanese carmaker has made small but effective adjustments to its flagship family SUV, and the new model is now even better

James Fossdyke
13th February, 2022
Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula
The new Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D: prices start from €36,745

The CX-5 family SUV is a crucial car for Mazda. Not only is it one of the brand’s key sellers, but it gives the Japanese company a presence in a market that’s booming.

Half of Ireland’s top ten best-selling cars last year were SUVs, and four of those were direct rivals for the CX-5. Indeed, SUVs are big business around the world, so naturally Mazda is desperate to maintain its place...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Toyota RAV4: aside from its part-electric powertrain, the car is exceptionally refined and smooth to drive and the experience is augmented by a high-quality cabin that is also massively spacious

Motoring: RAV4’s new plug-in pleases with a punchy performance

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Aygo X: Toyota is eyeing up a larger slice of the market with its newly-designed small city car

Motoring: Toyota goes big on the small city car with the new and improved Aygo X

Motoring Dave Humphreys
Prices for the BMW iX3 start at €74,815. Picture: Paddy McGrath

Motoring: BMW introduces its quietly comfortable electric iX3

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The new Kia Sportage is a notably more enjoyable car to drive than its predecessors

Motoring: Kia’s bright new Sportage aims to overtake the competition

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1