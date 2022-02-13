Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula

The CX-5 family SUV is a crucial car for Mazda. Not only is it one of the brand’s key sellers, but it gives the Japanese company a presence in a market that’s booming.

Half of Ireland’s top ten best-selling cars last year were SUVs, and four of those were direct rivals for the CX-5. Indeed, SUVs are big business around the world, so naturally Mazda is desperate to maintain its place...