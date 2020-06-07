Motoring: Mazda’s latest two-seater is a bundle of fun to drive

We should have run this test drive last weekend, during the height of the June weekend heatwave the country was experiencing. There is no better weather for top-down driving in a convertible. And, arguably, there is no better convertible for such shenanigans than the Mazda MX-5.

Now in its fourth generation, the diminutive two-seat sports car hasn’t strayed from the formula set by the Japanese company in the late 1980s, one it unashamedly copied from...