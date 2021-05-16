Subscribe Today
Motoring: Maserati's half-baked hybrid saloon falls flat

Expensive, underwhelming and lacklustre, the Ghibli Hybrid won't be troubling its rivals, while the beguiling and brilliant Levante Trofeo is more like a relic of past glories

Matt Robinson
16th May, 2021
Maserati has paired a 2.0-litre turbocharged four- cylinder petrol engine with electric assistance, but this car is neither a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle nor even a hybrid that can drive on electric power for short distances at lower speeds

Maserati is facing a considerable challenge in remaining relevant as we head towards an electric car age. The company had its genesis in motor racing in the 1920s, and is known for building loud, expensive, hyper-niche models for the affluent people of the world.

These are the sort of cars represented by its noisy Levante Trofeo high-performance SUV, powered by a 3.8-litre, biturbo V8 petrol engine sourced from Ferrari.

I mention this car as it...

