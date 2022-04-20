Motoring: Maserati’s Grecale a solid offering despite its flaws

The new Maserati Grecale is Italy’s all-new answer to the Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Range Rover Velar, but it arrives at a disadvantage.

The Italian manufacturer has spent quite a long time deliberating over its all-important new model, leaving it playing catch-up when it comes to customer consciousness. So if the latecomer is going to challenge its well-established rivals, then it needs to be every bit as strong as the Mediterranean wind...