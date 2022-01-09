Motoring: Maserati debutant Grecale looks set to rival the esteemed Porsche Macan

Maserati is entering the compact SUV market with its forthcoming Grecale model. Ahead of its unveiling in the coming months, the Business Post got behind the wheel of one of the engineering prototypes at the Stellantis proving grounds in Italy, to see if the debutant can hope to compete with the critically acclaimed Porsche Macan.

Using the same core platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, but with increased dimensions, the Grecale will sit...