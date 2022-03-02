Motoring: M3’s xDrive is one for all drivers and all weathers

The BMW M3 nameplate has adorned driver-focused examples of the 3 Series ever since the legendary ‘E30’ M3 was unveiled in 1986. That car was intended to be built in small numbers to homologate the vehicle for motorsport, but there was such high demand for it as a daily driver that it soon became a mainstay of the range.

The current generation is the sixth and, though its 510hp, twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine outputs more than...