Motoring: Luscious Lamborghini lives up to all expectations

The need to ensure product differentiation across various marques is something that will always be ongoing within the huge Volkswagen Group. It happens at more accessible levels – VW Golf vs Audi A3 vs Skoda Octavia vs Seat Leon, for instance – but it also occurs within the highest product spectrums of the multinational conglomerate.

This Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD, for instance, is closely related to the Audi R8. Both are mid-engined, two-seat supercars powered...