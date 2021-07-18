Motoring: Life in the fast lane once more as Mondello reopens its track
A day out at the Mondello Park racetrack in Co Kildare brings the ordinary driver as close to the full motorsport experience as they will ever get
Irish petrolheads have flocked to the Mondello Park racetrack in Co Kildare for generations. The technical circuit opened in 1968 and is still the only FIA-licensed track in the Republic.
It was created to host motor racing events, and still does, but the business has expanded considerably over the years to include corporate entertainment, as well as training and driving experiences that anyone can pay to try out.
Today, the driving experiences account for 35 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test-drive: Audi e-tron brand comes of age with new premium electric SUV option
The Q4 e-tron is the real real, with attractive looks and ample performance, and it is now on sale in Ireland
On the marque: Refreshed Peugeot 3008 is more relevant than ever
The significantly updated hybrid is priced from €32,775 and gets almost 60km from each charge
Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride
While the cabin is roomy, high-quality and modern, an uneven pedal response makes for a frustrating driving experience
Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill
If the regular Golf GTI isn’t quite sporty enough for you, then how about the more driver-focused Clubsport model instead?