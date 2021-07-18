Motoring: Life in the fast lane once more as Mondello reopens its track

Irish petrolheads have flocked to the Mondello Park racetrack in Co Kildare for generations. The technical circuit opened in 1968 and is still the only FIA-licensed track in the Republic.

It was created to host motor racing events, and still does, but the business has expanded considerably over the years to include corporate entertainment, as well as training and driving experiences that anyone can pay to try out.

Today, the driving experiences account for 35 per...