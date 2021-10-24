Motoring: Lexus unveils a new hybrid and updates an old saloon

Lexus as a brand has only been around for a little more than 30 years, but in that time it has risen up to become a worthy hybrid alternative to the far more established premium marques such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Now it’s moving forward with its first plug-in hybrid, the new NX 450h+. And at the same time, the ES saloon comes in for a mid-life update to keep it fresh against its closest...