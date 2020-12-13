Motoring: Lexus reveals its all-electric bright spark

Hard to believe for two companies that have been making hybrids for so long, but this Lexus UX 300e represents the first vehicle from within the wider Toyota group to be powered purely by electric.

The UX, Lexus’s compact crossover which competes with the likes of the Audis Q2/Q3, the BMWs X1/X2, the Mercedes GLA, the Volvo XC40 and the Jaguar E-Pace, was chosen for this signal honour because it’s a new product with an...