Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Lexus ES gets a makeover to maximise potential

The latest model of the ES is an auspiciously good-value executive saloon with a pleasingly easy-going driving style

Shane O’Donoghue
23rd January, 2022
Motoring: Lexus ES gets a makeover to maximise potential
The Lexus ES: prices start from €51,595 for the notably well-equipped executive saloon

Many car buyers will go through life completely unaware of the Lexus ES. It’s an executive saloon that competes in the same sector as the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

Though the nameplate can be traced back to 1989, from a European perspective it has only been around since 2019, when the ES replaced the Lexus GS. Its hybrid-only line-up was considered a little unusual in a marketplace dominated by diesel...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: there is a lot to like about the new electric crossover, prices for which start at €54,995. Picture: Ingo Barenschee

Motoring: Volkswagen raises the bar with first four-wheel drive ID.4 GTX

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The new McLaren GT: strikes an appealing balance between the drama of a supercar and the back seats of a GT car. Picture: Patrick Gosling

Motoring: McLaren GT hits the sweet spot between supercar and grand tourer

Motoring James Fossdyke

Renault Arkana: an introduction

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Mercedes-AMG SL: the all-new seventh-generation model of the SL will become available later this year.

Free with this weekend’s Business Post: Auto Ireland 2022, the ultimate guide to buying your next car

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1