Motoring: Lexus ES gets a makeover to maximise potential

Many car buyers will go through life completely unaware of the Lexus ES. It’s an executive saloon that competes in the same sector as the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

Though the nameplate can be traced back to 1989, from a European perspective it has only been around since 2019, when the ES replaced the Lexus GS. Its hybrid-only line-up was considered a little unusual in a marketplace dominated by diesel...