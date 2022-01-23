Motoring: Lexus ES gets a makeover to maximise potential
The latest model of the ES is an auspiciously good-value executive saloon with a pleasingly easy-going driving style
Many car buyers will go through life completely unaware of the Lexus ES. It’s an executive saloon that competes in the same sector as the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.
Though the nameplate can be traced back to 1989, from a European perspective it has only been around since 2019, when the ES replaced the Lexus GS. Its hybrid-only line-up was considered a little unusual in a marketplace dominated by diesel...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Volkswagen raises the bar with first four-wheel drive ID.4 GTX
The new ID.4 GTX will appeal to those who fancy, and can afford, a higher-spec electric crossover
Motoring: McLaren GT hits the sweet spot between supercar and grand tourer
The McLaren GT is designed to be as capable on a long drive as it is on the racetrack
Renault Arkana: an introduction
When it was launched last year, the all-new Renault Arkana was one of the first models beyond the premium Germans such as the BMW X4 and Audi Q3 Sportback to feature an SUV-coupé body style. So, what’s the Arkana all about?
Free with this weekend’s Business Post: Auto Ireland 2022, the ultimate guide to buying your next car
More than 230 models tested by our expert team, plus all the details of the new electric cars you can expect in the coming months