Motoring: Latest rare-breed Mini will generate plenty of Sidewalk talk

The open-topped Mini Convertible is a rare sight on Irish roads. Indeed, that applies to convertibles of any shape, size or price, for the glaringly obvious reason of our climate.
Today‘s Mini Convertible is rarer again as it’s the Sidewalk model, a special edition based on the Cooper S. Loaded with unique equipment, its limited in production to just 150 units spread between Britain and Ireland.
Good fun as it is, I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team