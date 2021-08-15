Motoring: Latest Audi E-Tron isn’t your average electric car
This SUV feels effortlessly quick at all times, but it’s more of a luxury car than a sporty one
The Audi E-Tron S is the sportiest version of the company’s large electric SUV, offered in standard and Sportback styles and starting at not far off €120,000. As the big wheels and bulging bodywork suggest, this is not an average electric car.
Underneath the special paint and relatively subtle badging is a high-performance electric powertrain. The regular all-wheel-drive versions of the Audi E-Tron have an electric motor on each axle, but the E-Tron...
