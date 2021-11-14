Motoring: Kia’s EV6 puts a new face on the future of electric SUVs

In the time since Kia introduced its first fully electric car, the quirky Soul EV, the landscape has changed dramatically with a growing list of manufacturers offering battery-powered models. The e-Niro bolstered the South Korean brand’s electric offering with a more widely accepted design.

Now Kia is taking it all to another level with a new flagship electric SUV called the EV6. While its name might be a tad white goods, there is...