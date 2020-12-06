Motoring: Jaguar F-Type gets a facelift it didn’t need

If there was one thing that the Jaguar F-Type sports car didn’t need, it was a redesign. Since the pretty two-seat coupé and convertible were launched, they’ve been drooled over by all and sundry. But such is the pace of development in the automotive world that carmakers feel they need to update their models regularly, in a bid to stay competitive.

So here’s the facelifted Jaguar F-Type coupé. Its new...