Motoring: Inside the company adding a modern finish to Land Rover’s rugged cult hero

Despite numerous flaws, the original Land Rover Defender became a cult hero in the car world.

Modern sensibilities surrounding refinement, emissions and safety meant it has recently been replaced with something a bit less characterful, but on the outskirts of Thirsk, a small town in northern England, Twisted Automotive is keeping the original alive by taking old cars and treating them to a few sympathetic modifications.

The choices are endless, and Twisted is happy to...