Motoring: Inside the company adding a modern finish to Land Rover’s rugged cult hero
Twisted specialises in modifying Defenders and the results are spectacular
Despite numerous flaws, the original Land Rover Defender became a cult hero in the car world.
Modern sensibilities surrounding refinement, emissions and safety meant it has recently been replaced with something a bit less characterful, but on the outskirts of Thirsk, a small town in northern England, Twisted Automotive is keeping the original alive by taking old cars and treating them to a few sympathetic modifications.
The choices are endless, and Twisted is happy to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Ford seeks to spark plug-in revolution with first all-electric Transit
The new E-Transit won’t suit every user case, but there are plenty of businesses out there that could make good use of it
Motoring: New wheels, new lights and a snazzy new grille - the Mercedes CLS gets a mid-life facelift
It’s no performance car, but this coupé makes for a stylish and relatively economical way to travel long distances
Motoring: A few minor tweaks add up to a slightly underwhelming update for VW’s T-Roc
A lack of changes to the previous model makes Volkswagen’s family SUV a solid yet overly safe offering
Motoring: Porsche comes up trumps with a sleek SUV
There’s an unmistakable and beguiling litheness to the way in which the new Macan T tackles an interesting road