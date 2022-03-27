Motoring: Innovative Qashqai e-Power takes hybrid one step further

Nissan dreamt up the “e-Power” name for its hybrid technology. It was first applied to the Note sold in Japan from 2017, and now it’s coming to Europe in the form of the best-selling Qashqai crossover.

Many car makers devise their own branding for hybrid propulsion in a bid to set their cars apart, but it would appear that Nissan’s solution is a genuinely new one. First up, it should be noted...